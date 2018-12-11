FC Cincinnati take Jamaica international with first pick

(Reuters) - Major League Soccer’s newest club FC Cincinnati continued to take shape on Tuesday when they selected D.C. United forward Darren Mattocks with the first pick in the expansion draft.

The 28-year-old Jamaica international scored a career-high 10 goals this season to help United reach the MLS playoffs.

With the second selection Cincinnati took forward Kei Kamara from Vancouver Whitecaps and immediately traded the Sierra Leone international to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for an international roster slot for the 2019 season.

Kamara scored 14 goals for the Whitecaps last season and in 2015 netted a career-high 22 for Columbus Crew.

With the final three selections Cincinnati plucked Belgian midfielder Roland Lamah from FC Dallas, American midfielder Eric Alexander from the Houston Dynamo and Cameroon defender Hassan Ndam from the New York Red Bulls.

Cincinnati begin play in 2019, becoming Major League Soccer’s 24th franchise.