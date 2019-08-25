Rapids hire former player Fraser as head coach

The Colorado Rapids resolved a head coaching situation that has been in flux, hiring Robin Fraser to the position on Sunday.

The Toronto FC assistant coach played for the Rapids as a defender from 2001-03 and was a two-time MLS defender-of-the-year award recipient. Fraser, 52, also played in five MLS All-Star games and saw action with the Los Angeles Galaxy and Columbus Crew, in addition to the Rapids.

Fraser will take over for interim head coach Conor Casey, who has been in that role since May when Anthony Hudson was fired nine games into the season. Hudson went 8-26-9 in his 18-month tenure with the Rapids, getting the team off to an 0-7-2 start this season.

Colorado improved under Casey, although the club is still not expected to reach the playoffs at 7-14-6 (27 points).

The Rapids are closing in on a third consecutive season without reaching the playoffs, but will look to reverse their fortunes under Fraser, who has also been an assistant coach at Real Salt Lake and with the New York Red Bulls. He has head coaching experience with now-defunct Chivas USA from 2011-12.

“I’m thrilled to be back with the Colorado Rapids and eager to lead this club forward into what I believe can be a successful period in the club’s history,” Fraser said in a statement. “I consider Colorado to be home, I’ve played here, coached here and I know the soccer community in this state. I’m committed to the club’s vision and I’m excited to work with this strong group of players and especially the nucleus of young, talented players we have at the club.”

