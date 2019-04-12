Monterrey KOs SKC in CONCACAF Champions League semis

A Mexican club will win the CONCACAF Champions League for the 14th year in a row after Monterrey finished off Sporting Kansas City in the second semifinal series.

Apr 11, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Monterrey forward Rodolfo Pizarro (20) celebrates with midfielder Jesus Gallardo (17) after scoring against Sporting Kansas City as Sporting Kansas City defenseman Matt Besler (5) looks on during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Monterrey defeated Sporting KC 5-2 on Thursday in the second leg of the series at Kansas City, Kan., completing Monterrey’s 10-2 aggregate-goals victory. Monterrey cruised to a 5-0 home win in the first leg last Thursday.

The all-Liga MX final will feature Tigres and Monterrey. Tigres got past fellow Mexican side Santos Laguna 5-3 on aggregate in the other semifinal series, which finished Wednesday.

Monterrey is headed for the championship round for the fourth time, having won the title on each of the previous occasions (2011-13). Tigres will be in the CONCACAF Champions League final for the third time, having lost in 2016 and 2017.

The two-legged championship round will played in late April and early May.

Facing what seemed like an impossible task heading into the match, Sporting KC got some early hope Thursday when Gerso Fernandes scored on a cross from Johnny Russell in the sixth minute to give the MLS club an early 1-0 lead. Gerso scored again in the 29th minute, but Monterrey’s Rogelio Funes Mori scored nine minutes earlier, negating the impact of the Gerso brace.

From there, the inevitability of Sporting KC’s exit only grew, as Monterrey not only held the hosts at bay, but added four more goals between the 39th and 91st minutes.

Perhaps no moment better epitomized the futility of KC’s efforts than Ilie Sanchez’s failed penalty kick in the 45th minute, with score tied at 2-2.

Funes Mori added his second goal in the 91st minute, the final goal of the match.

No Major League Soccer team has won the CONCACAF Champions League since the Los Angeles Galaxy took the crown in 2000.

—Field Level Media