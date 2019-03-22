Rapids looking for first season win in matchup vs. FC Dallas

While FC Dallas looks to rebound from its first defeat on the young season, the Colorado Rapids will again try to earn their first victory of 2019.

Both sides get the chance Saturday, when they meet in Frisco, Texas.

Through the first three matches of the MLS season, it’s probably too early to clearly make anything of Dallas (1-1-1). FCD opened with a 1-1 draw against New England and beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0.

Last Saturday, Dallas hit the road for the first time and lost 1-0 at Columbus. Gaston Sauro’s goal in the 10th minute held up and the visitors managed just two shots on target.

Now, Dallas returns home looking to regroup, but must do so with midfield starters Bryan Acosta (Honduras) and Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador), and keeper Jesse Gonzalez (United States) all on international duty.

“We’ll be confident that whatever lineup we put out, and whatever roster we form, is because guys were stepping up this week,” first-year manager Luchi Gonzalez told Dallas’ official website.

Colorado (0-2-1), meanwhile, has Diego Rubio tied to international obligations with Chile.

After scoring three times in a season-opening draw versus Portland, the Rapids have totaled one goal in their last two matches. It appeared Rubio’s 54th-minute score would stand Sunday against Sporting Kansas City, but Johnny Russell equalized for the visitors in the 88th.

Despite that frustrating finish, Rapids coach Anthony Hudson feels good about his club heading into this matchup.

“We go there confidently,” Hudson told the Rapids’ official website. “We believe in ourselves, and (though) we had a tough start to the season in terms of our position, I think we have been solid and strong.”

History backs up Hudson’s thinking, with Colorado amid a 3-1-6 league stretch against Dallas.

This contest marks Rapids defensive midfielder Kellyn Acosta’s return to Dallas for the first time since his hometown club traded him to Colorado last season after six-plus seasons in Frisco.

—Field Level Media