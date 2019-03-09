Galaxy to face FC Dallas without Ibrahimovic

Mar 2, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Fire at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play Saturday afternoon at FC Dallas after the striker did not travel in advance of the second regular-season MLS game for both teams.

Ibrahimovic, who scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute of last Saturday’s season-opening victory over the Chicago Fire, has been bothered by a sore Achilles.

The Galaxy also will be without Romain Alessandrini, who came away with a hamstring injury in the game against the Fire. The Galaxy are expected to have new arrival Joe Corona on hand after he was added March 6 from Tijuana of Liga MX.

Ibrahimovic, who is in his second season with the Galaxy, scored 22 goals last season, second most in MLS.

—Field Level Media