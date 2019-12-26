Report: Zlatan opts for second tour with AC Milan

Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided on a second stint with AC Milan, per a published report on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Ibrahimovic, 38, has agreed to a six-month deal with the Serie A club, according to Sky Sport.

The publication reports that the deal will be announced formally Thursday night or Friday morning. The deal can be renewed if certain conditions are met.

Ibrahimovic previously played for AC Milan from 2010 to 2012 and had 56 goals and 24 assists in 85 appearances.

Ibrahimovic recorded 52 goals and 17 assists in 56 matches in two seasons with the Galaxy. He was MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2018 and led the Galaxy to the Western Conference semifinals in 2019.

Ibrahimovic earned $7.2 million this past season, according to the MLS players salary database.

The Swedish star has 535 career goals across all levels of competition.

Ibrahimovic was a two-time MLS Best XI selection while helping raise the league’s status.

He had 30 goals and seven assists in 29 matches this past season to finish second in MVP voting this season behind Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 10 assists in 27 matches (24 starts) while finishing third in MVP balloting behind winner Josef Martinez and Martinez’s Atlanta United teammate, Miguel Almiron.

Among Ibrahimovic’s other achievements include scoring 62 goals in 114 appearances for the Swedish National team, and 421 more in club play.

He has been part of winning 11 league titles in four different counties.

—Field Level Media