MLS announces season and home openers

MLS runner-up Toronto FC will visit the San Jose Earthquakes in one of eight matches to be played on Feb. 29, the opening day of the 2020 season.

FILE PHOTO: November 10, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; A overview of the stadium before the first half during the MLS Cup between the Seattle Sounders and the Toronto FC at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 champion Atlanta United will visit expansion Nashville SC in the latter’s first-ever match, while the Houston Dynamo will host the Los Angeles Galaxy, who will play their first match without departed star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The other opening day matches include D.C. United hosting the Colorado Rapids, Montreal Impact welcoming the New England Revolution, FC Dallas playing host to the Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake visiting Orlando City SC and the Vancouver Whitecaps hosting Sporting Kansas City.

The five season openers on March 1 include the MLS champion Seattle Sounders hosting the Chicago Fire. Los Angeles FC, which had the most points (72) during the 2019 regular season, will host expansion squad Inter Miami CF.

Also on the March 1 slate are the Columbus Crew hosting New York City FC, the New York Red Bulls entertaining FC Cincinnati and the Minnesota United visiting the Portland Timbers.

The MLS announced the first home match for all 26 teams.

The New England Revolution (Chicago Fire), Real Salt Lake (New York Red Bulls), Toronto FC (New York City FC), Atlanta United (FC Cincinnati), Sporting KC (Houston Dynamo), Colorado (Orlando City) and LA Galaxy (Vancouver) have their first home games on March 7.

NYCFC (FC Dallas), Inter Miami (Galaxy), FC Cincinnati (D.C. United) and Philadelphia (San Jose) have home openers on March 14. Minnesota hosts the New York Red Bulls on March 15.

The Chicago Fire are the last team to play their first home game as they face Atlanta United on March 21 to mark their return to Soldier Field.

