D.C. United takes on Montreal without Rooney

D.C. United will try to rebound quickly from their worst performance this season when they host the Montreal Impact Tuesday night at Audi Field.

They won’t have star forward Wayne Rooney to help them, however.

Rooney received a red card for his studs-up challenge on LAFC’s Diego Rossi during D.C.’s 4-0 loss on Saturday afternoon, also at home, meaning he’ll serve a suspension on Tuesday.

United (3-1-1, 10 points) already trailed 3-0 before Rooney’s dismissal, and Rossi completed a hat trick later in the second half.

“In possession, not good enough,” D.C. coach Ben Olsen said of the performance. “Out of possession, not hard working enough. Our pulse was wrong from the get go in the biggest game of the year. So that part is concerning, and I’ll look to myself first.”

Olsen also might look to Quincy Amarikwa to make his first start for D.C. in Rooney’s place, against one of his former clubs.

Amarikwa made 10 appearances with Montreal over the second half of last season following a trade from San Jose, then signed with D.C. just before this campaign began as a free agent. He played the final 17 minutes Saturday in his D.C. debut.

Meanwhile, Montreal (2-2-1, 7 points) will be without two influential Argentine attackers.

Midfielder Ignacio Piatti missed Saturday’s 0-0 draw at New York City FC with a knee ailment and is expected to sit for a third consecutive game in Washington. Forward Maxi Urruti will join Rooney in serving a red card suspension following his dismissal for a stomp on NYCFC’s Maxime Chanot.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel could make his first start of the season at striker in the wake of those absences.

Down a man for the final 20 minutes, Saturday’s draw marked a decided improvement for Montreal coach Remi Garde following an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City the week prior.

“It’s good point for us,” Garde said. “You know, coming from last week where we were, what kind of game we had, I think today it’s much better team performance. Defensively and tactically we were much more organized and disciplined.”

—Field Level Media