Revolution sign GK Turner to multi-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) makes a save against the Seattle Sounders in the second half at CenturyLink Field. The teams played to a 3-3 tie. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Revolution signed goalkeeper Matt Turner to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Turner, 25, has started 13 games this season after beginning the year on the bench.

On Saturday, he tallied a career-high nine saves in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls. He ranks in the top five in MLS this season in save percentage and winning percentage.

“Since I arrived at the club earlier this year, Matt has been a consummate professional and an excellent ambassador for the Revolution on and off the field,” head coach Bruce Arena said in a club statement. “We hope to see Matt in a Revolution shirt for years to come, and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop as a goalkeeper and a leader in our locker room.”

Signed in 2016 out of Fairfield University, Turner made his MLS debut in 2018.

“I’m thrilled to continue my career with the club that took a chance on me as an undrafted rookie from a small school, invested in my development, and gave me an opportunity to prove myself at this level,” Turner said. “I can’t wait to continue playing in front of The Fort, expand my work in the community, and hopefully bring a championship to this great city that I now consider my home.”

