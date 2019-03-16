U.S. defender Spector moves to Scotland to join Hibernian

Aug 24, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando City defender Jonathan Spector (2) kicks under Atlanta United defender Jeff Larentowicz (18) during the first half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Former Orlando City defender Jonathan Spector is moving overseas, signing a short-term deal for the remainder of the current season with Hibernian, the Scottish Premier League team announced.

Spector, 33, was available after Orlando City declined his contract option for this season. The Chicago-area native played the past two seasons with the Lions, moving into the captain role last season.

“I understand the expectations of the manager and I was able to get a feel for the club having gone to a couple of the home matches,” Spector said, according to the team website. “I’m certainly ready to get going to help the team and the club in whatever way I can.”

Spector is expected to join Hibernian after the upcoming international break.

“Jonathan offers experience, quality and versatility in an area where we haven’t had much cover recently,” Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom said. “He’s made a great impression on everyone since he arrived and it’s easy to see why he’s had the career he’s had.”

Spector not only has played in 36 games with the United States Men’s National Team, he has also played in England for Manchester United, Charlton, West Ham and Birmingham.

Spector played 38 games for Orlando City over the past two seasons, scoring one goal with two assists.

