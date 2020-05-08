Report: MLS considering plan to restart in Orlando

With MLS players starting to return to their teams’ respective training facilities, the league is considering a resumption of the season in June or July, with the possibility of all games in Orlando at the outset, the Washington Post reported.

According to the report, all initial games would be played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Orlando idea, a two-city plan also is a possibility.

The Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo were two of the teams that welcomed players back to their facilities Thursday, albeit in a controlled environment.

“It’s a little step that feels like a massive one right now,” Portland forward Jeremy Ebobisse said Thursday, according to mlssoccer.com. “I know we aren’t interacting at all, but even just to be in each other’s presence as far apart as we are, it just feels like we share in the struggle of being away from the pitch together and we’re also sharing in the opportunity to come back.”

If a June or July return comes to fruition, players are expected to be “tested and quarantined,” according to the Washington Post report. The goal would be to have teams play games in their home venues at some point later in the season.

MLS play was suspended on March 12, with no games expected to take place before June 8. Each team had played just two games before the shutdown.

The MLS Cup championship game is set for November, with reports that it could be moved to December if necessary.

