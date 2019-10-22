Sounders F Morris named MLS Comeback Player of Year

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) celebrates on the way to the locker room following a 4-3 overtime victory against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris was named the 2019 MLS Comeback Player of the Year on Tuesday.

After missing most of 2018 with a torn ACL, Morris tallied 10 goals and a career-high seven assists to help the Sounders secure the No. 2 seed in the MLS Western Conference this season.

Morris, 24, is the third Seattle player to win the award, joining Clint Dempsey (2017) and Eddie Johnson (2012).

Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was runner-up for the award.

Although postseason play was not considered in the award voting, Morris punctuated his comeback campaign with a hat trick in Saturday’s 4-3 extra-time win against FC Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sounders host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night in the West semifinals at CenturyLink Field.

