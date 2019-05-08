Rapids acquire Lewis, Abubakar, deal Feilhaber

The struggling Colorado Rapids acquired forward Jonathan Lewis and defender Lalas Abubakar in separate deals on Wednesday.

New York City FC forward Jonathan Lewis (17) controls the ball against the Montreal Impact during the second half at Yankee Stadium.

Colorado, which owns the worst record in Major League Soccer (0-8-2, two points), also traded midfielder Benny Feilhaber to Sporting Kansas City.

The Rapids landed the 21-year-old Lewis from New York City FC in exchange for $650,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money and a 2020 international roster spot.

Colorado gave up $125,000 in 2019 Targeted Allocation Money to the Columbus Crew to acquire the 24-year-old Abubakar on a one-year loan.

Sporting K.C. acquired Feilhaber in exchange for defender Abdul Rwatubyaye and a draft pick, according to multiple media reports. ESPN reported that Colorado also got an international roster spot and some allocation money in the swap.

Lewis had one assist in six appearances (two starts) for NYCFC this season.

“He is one of the best young attacking talents in the United States, a dynamic game changer with the potential to develop into an elite level attacker in MLS,” Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said in a statement of Lewis. “His age, character and skillset fit perfectly with the type of player we want to bring to Colorado and with the plans we have for the future of our club.”

Lewis, who has appeared in four games for the United States’ national team, has three goals and five assists in 31 MLS matches (six starts) over three seasons.

Abubakar has two goals in 31 matches (27 starts) in three seasons with the Crew. He appeared in just one game this year.

“We are pleased to bring in a young and athletic defender in Lalas,” Smith said. “He is a quick and physical centerback with good experience in the league.”

Feilhaber spent 2013-17 with Sporting K.C., then played last year with Los Angeles FC. He signed a one-year free agent deal with Colorado in January, and he produced two goals and two assists in nine games (seven starts) for the Rapids.

Feilhaber, who had 29 goals and 41 assists in his five prior seasons in Kansas City, rejoins an SKC side that is dealing with a spate of injuries.

“Obviously that’s the reason they brought me in: With the injuries that have mounted in the last couple of weeks, months, there’s lack of bodies at this point,” Feilhaber told the Kansas City Star.

The 34-year-old Brazil native is a former U.S. men’s national team player, having scored two goals in 44 caps.

Rwatubyaye, a 22-year-old Rwandan international player, is in his first MLS season. He made two appearances (one start) for Sporting Kansas City.

