Toronto FC rookie Achara out for season

Toronto FC rookie midfielder Ifunanyachi Achara is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, the team announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old Nigeria native is scheduled to have surgery on July 7.

“I can’t put to words how I feel but the obstacles and victories are all part of the journey,” Achara tweeted. “I can only control my attitude and rehab. I’m working with the best people and will come back stronger.”

Achara made his MLS debut on March 7 and scored in the 81st minute to give Toronto a 1-0 home victory against New York City FC.

He was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft after leading Georgetown to the 2019 NCAA Division I championship.

Toronto FC is preparing for the MLS is Back Tournament, scheduled for July 8 to Aug. 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.