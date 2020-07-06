Inter Miami rookie Robinson leaves tournament

Inter Miami CF rookie forward Robbie Robinson left the team for personal reasons and will not participate in the MLS is Back Tournament.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft did not test positive for COVID-19, but went home to be with his family, according to an executive for the expansion club.

“Robbie is not in the bubble any longer,” chief operating officer and sporting director Paul McDonough told the Miami Herald on Monday. “He did not test positive. Something came up, we discussed it, and for personal reasons Robbie decided to leave the bubble. It made more sense for him to leave the bubble and sort it out. Once you leave you can’t come back in, so we thought this maybe was something we could have taken care of from there, but we decided it was better for him to sort it out by leaving.”

All Inter Miami players and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The team opens the tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando on Wednesday night against Orlando City.

Robinson, 21, has been recovering from a knee injury sustained during Miami’s second game on March 7 at D.C. United. He had one assist in two starts before the league went on hiatus due to the pandemic.