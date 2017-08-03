FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain confirms signing of five-year contract with Neymar
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
August 3, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 7 hours ago

Paris Saint-Germain confirms signing of five-year contract with Neymar

1 Min Read

Brazilian soccer player Neymar drives to arrive to Joan Gamper training camp near Barcelona, Spain, August 2, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Neymar signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the soccer club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is committed to PSG until June 30, 2022, the club said. He is transferring from FC Barcelona.

"Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realizing our greatest dreams,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Louise Ireland

