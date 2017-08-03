Paris Saint-Germain confirms signing of five-year contract with Neymar

PARIS (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Neymar signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the soccer club said in a statement on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is committed to PSG until June 30, 2022, the club said. He is transferring from FC Barcelona.

”Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realizing our greatest dreams,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.