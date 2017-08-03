FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 hours
France's Macron delights in looming record Neymar transfer
#Sports News
August 3, 2017 / 10:53 AM / in 9 hours

France's Macron delights in looming record Neymar transfer

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to Secretary General of the International Organisation of French-speaking countries (OIF) Michaelle Jean at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 31, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated the president of Paris St Germain on the soccer club's hotly anticipated world-record signing of Brazilian star Neymar.

"Congratulations! I understand there's good news," Macron said to Nasser al-Khelaifi during a joint visit to a children's holiday camp outside Paris.

Khelaifi responded with a smile.

Neymar's 222 million euros ($263 million) transfer from Barcelona to Paris St Germain is set to be completed this week.

Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Callus

