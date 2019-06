FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - May 11, 2019 Paris St Germain's Neymar during the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A woman has accused Brazil soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris, according to a Sao Paulo police report seen by Reuters.

Neymar’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Globo website, which first reported the news, said that a representative for Neymar declined to comment, awaiting details of the allegations.