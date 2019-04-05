Sports News
April 5, 2019 / 4:04 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Brazil soccer legend Pele says 'much better' after French hospital stay

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DINARD, France (Reuters) - Brazil soccer great Pele said on Friday he was feeling “so much better” after receiving treatment in a French hospital for a urinary infection.

“Thank you for all your love! The antibiotics are working and the tests are all (good). I feel so much better, I think I am ready to play again,” Pele wrote on Twitter.

The 78-year-old was admitted to hospital late on Tuesday as a precaution after attending an event in the French capital with France’s World Cup winning youngster Kylian Mbappe.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below