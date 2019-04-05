Brazil soccer legend Pele says 'much better' after French hospital stay

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

DINARD, France (Reuters) - Brazil soccer great Pele said on Friday he was feeling “so much better” after receiving treatment in a French hospital for a urinary infection.

“Thank you for all your love! The antibiotics are working and the tests are all (good). I feel so much better, I think I am ready to play again,” Pele wrote on Twitter.

The 78-year-old was admitted to hospital late on Tuesday as a precaution after attending an event in the French capital with France’s World Cup winning youngster Kylian Mbappe.