FILE PHOTO: Soccer legend Pele attends the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo during the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

PARIS (Reuters) - Brazil soccer star Pele was hospitalized in Paris late on Tuesday, although he is not in a life-threatening condition, RMC Sport reported on its website.

Pele was admitted to hospital “as a precaution” with a strong fever after earlier attending a social function in Paris with French soccer player Kylian Mbappe, RMC Sport reported.