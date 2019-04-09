Pele leaves hospital in France

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele was discharged from a French hospital on Monday after recovering from a urinary infection, media in France reported.

Pele, 78, was admitted to the hospital in Paris last Wednesday with a fever after attending an event in the city with French World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe.

Pele, considered by many as the game’s finest player and the winner of three World Cups, was treated with antibiotics and said on Friday he was feeling much better.

There was no immediate confirmation of the discharge from Pele’s press office in Brazil.

