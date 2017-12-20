FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Sports News
December 20, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

FIFA halves doping sanction for Peru footballer to six months: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - FIFA has cut its doping-related sanction of Peru’s soccer captain Paolo Guerrero to a six-month suspension, half its previous year-long ban that would have kept him from playing in the country’s first return to the World Cup in more than three decades, Guerrero’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a broadcast interview on local TV channel Canal N, attorney Pedro Fida said his legal team would continue to work to absolve him. Earlier this month, FIFA banned Guerrero for one year for failing an anti-doping test for cocaine.

Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.