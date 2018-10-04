FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
October 4, 2018 / 12:12 PM / in 22 minutes

Ronaldo left out of Portugal soccer squad again

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has again been left out of the squad for this month’s matches against Poland and Scotland, announced by the Portuguese federation (FPF) on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 30, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Ronaldo, Portugal’s record scorer and most-capped player, also missed Portugal’s two games in September a friendly against Croatia and a Nations League match against Italy at his own request.

The 33-year-old five-times world player of the year said he needed more time to adapt following his move from Real Madrid to Juventus, coach Fernando Santos said at the time.

Portugal visit Poland for a Nations League match on Oct. 11 and then travel to Scotland for a friendly three days later.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.