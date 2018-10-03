Ronaldo denies rape accusations in tweet

LISBON (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday denied rape allegations leveled against him, saying his conscience was clear and that he would calmly await the results of any investigation.

FILE PHOTO: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo appears before the match at the Champions League, Group H, Valencia v Juventus in Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, September 19, 2018 . REUTERS/Heino Kalis/File Photo

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscience will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”