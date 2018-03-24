FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2018 / 1:53 PM / 2 days ago

Russian soccer World Cup city razes 'love it or hate it' Soviet-era landmark

Denis Pinchuk

2 Min Read

YEKATERINBURG/MOSCOW (Reuters) - As Russia hurries to spruce up its venues for this year’s soccer World Cup, the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Saturday blew up its most famous landmark — a rusty, half-finished Soviet-era television tower.

The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin

Local authorities in 11 host cities including Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi and Yekaterinburg are working hard on preparations for the June 14-July 15 tournament, but not all residents are happy with their beautifying efforts.

In Yekaterinburg, hundreds of people opposed to the television tower’s demolition by controlled explosion took part in a “Hug the Tower” rally earlier this week.

Ivan Volkov, a 39-year-old lawyer and head of a committee opposing the tower’s destruction, said the 220-metre (720 feet) high concrete structure had been a symbol of the city’s identity.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“Now it’s the symbol of the people’s humiliation at the hands of the authorities because the decision was made behind-the-scenes. It shouldn’t be done this way”, Volkov, told Reuters.

The tower’s construction started in 1983 but it was never completed due to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Local governor Eugene Kuivashev defended the decision to demolish it.

“No one seriously believes that the city needs such a symbol,” he said in a radio interview.

Additional reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
