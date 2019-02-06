Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala: Sky

FILE PHOTO: The wreckage of the missing aircraft carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala is seen on the seabed near Guernsey, in this still image taken from video taken February 3, 2019. AAIB/ via REUTERS TV

(Reuters) - A body has been recovered from the wreckage of the plane that was carrying Argentina-born professional soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Sky News reported bit.ly/2HY4Gpv late on Wednesday, citing the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Sala, 28, had been en route from Nantes in western France on Jan. 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the plane disappeared over the English Channel.

The wreckage was found on Sunday.