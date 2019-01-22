Cardiff City's Chief Executive Choo says praying for positive news about missing Sala

FILE PHOTO: Football - Cardiff City v Fulham - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Cardiff City Stadium - 15/16 - 8/8/15 Cardiff City General Manager Ken Choo Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ian Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - Cardiff City’s Chief Executive Ken Choo said the premier league soccer club was very distressed that a light aircraft carrying new signing Emiliano Sala had disappeared as it flew to Britain and that they were praying for positive news.

“We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team,” Choo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation,” he added. “We continue to pray for positive news.”