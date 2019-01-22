Factbox: Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - FC Nantes v OGC Nice - France Ligue 1 - La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes, France - 18/03/2017 - Nantes' Emiliano Sala reacts. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) - Cardiff City football club’s record signing striker Emiliano Sala was on board a light aircraft that went missing over the English Channel late on Monday.

Following are facts about Sala, who joined the Premier League side from Nantes this week in a deal British media reported was worth about 17 million euros ($19.31 million):

- Born Emiliano Raul Sala Taffarel in Argentina’s Santa Fe Province on October 31, 1990

- Began his playing career as a youth at Argentinian side Club Proyecto Crecer, before heading to France where he signed for Girondins de Bordeaux

- The striker made his debut for the club in 2012 before going on loan to French sides Chamois Niortais and Caen

- He joined Nantes in 2015 and has scored 42 goals for the French Ligue 1 side so far

- Sala scored 12 goals this season and is third behind Kylian Mbappe (14) and Nicolas Pepe (13) among top scorers

($1 = 0.8802 euros)