Guernsey police resumes search for missing footballer Emiliano Sala

Soccer Football - Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 23, 2019 A image of Emiliano Sala is left outside the stadium as tribute REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Guernsey police on Thursday resumed the search for the plane carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala which disappeared over the English Channel.

Cardiff City’s new signing Sala and the aircraft’s pilot, David Ibbotson, have been missing since Monday night and rescuers have said chances of finding either of them alive were almost vanishingly slim.

A recording had since emerged of a fearful voice message Sala apparently sent in which he expressed concerns about the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft he was flying in.

The 28-year-old Argentina-born forward was en route from Nantes in western France to make his debut for Welsh team Cardiff City.

On Thursday, the authorities said they were resuming their search efforts.

“We are commencing a coastal search using the Channel Islands Air Search plane of Burhou, the Casquets, Alderney, the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula, north coast of Jersey and then back over Sark,” Guernsey police tweeted.