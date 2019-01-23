Guernsey police suspend hunt for missing plane carrying soccer star Sala

Soccer Football - Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 23, 2019 A image of Emiliano Sala is left outside the stadium as tribute REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Guernsey police said they were suspending their search on Wednesday evening for the plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala which disappeared over the English Channel, saying a decision on whether to continue the hunt would be taken in the morning.

“After an intensive search using multiple aircraft and one lifeboat over the last nine hours, we have found no trace of the missing plane,” they said in a statement.

“With the light now fading, the search will shortly be suspended for the night.”