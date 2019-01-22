Police to resume search for missing Cardiff footballer's plane on Wednesday

Soccer Football - Cardiff City Press Conference - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 22, 2019 General view of tributes left outside the stadium for Emiliano Sala REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Police have suspended the search for a light aircraft carrying Cardiff City’s new signing Emiliano Sala after it disappeared over the English Channel en route to the Welsh capital for the soccer player to make his club debut.

They said a number of floating objects had been seen in the water but were unable to confirm whether any were from the missing aircraft.

“Search and rescue operations have been suspended as the sun has now set,” Guernsey Police said on Tuesday evening. “The current plan is for (them) to resume at sunrise tomorrow.”