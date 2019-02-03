Private investigators locate wreckage of aircraft carrying Sala and pilot: Sky

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 22, 2019 General view of tributes left outside the stadium for Emiliano Sala REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

(Reuters) - Private investigators have located the wreckage of the aircraft that disappeared over the English Channel carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Argentina-born forward had been en route from Nantes in western France with his pilot to make his debut for Welsh team Cardiff City when the plane disappeared over the English Channel on Jan. 21.