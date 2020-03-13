Sala plane broke up flying too fast after pilot lost control - report

Soccer Football - Cardiff City - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - January 26, 2019 General view of tributes left outside the stadium for Emiliano Sala REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - The plane crash which killed soccer player Emiliano Sala was triggered when the pilot lost control and the plane broke up while flying too fast, an official investigation showed.

Sala, 28, had been en route from Nantes in western France on Jan. 21 to make his debut for Premier League team Cardiff City when the small aircraft he was traveling in disappeared over the English Channel.

“The pilot lost control of the aircraft during a manually flown turn,” the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said. “The aircraft subsequently suffered an in-flight break-up while maneuvering at an airspeed significantly in excess of its design maneuvering speed.”

“The pilot was probably affected by carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning,” it added.