A fan holds a portrait of Emiliano Sala in Nantes' city center after news that newly-signed Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala was missing after the light aircraft he was travelling in disappeared between France and England the previous evening, according to France's civil aviation authority, France, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON (Reuters) - Police searching for soccer star Emiliano Sala said on Wednesday they had not yet found anything related to the missing aircraft, after a plane carrying the Argentine player to new club Cardiff City disappeared near the Channel Islands.

“There are currently three planes and one helicopter in the air ... So far today nothing spotted can be attributed to the missing plane,” Guernsey Police said in an update on Twitter.