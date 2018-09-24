Spanish soccer players association rejects U.S. game

(Reuters) - La Liga’s plan to host a game in the United States suffered another blow on Monday when the Spanish Football Players’ Association (AFE) announced they were against the idea.

Javier Tebas Medrano, La Liga President, gestures during the Dubai International Sports Conference in Dubai, UAE December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

The league’s ambition to stage Jan. 26’s Girona verses Barcelona fixture in Miami have been met with resistance from the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF), which last week refused to back the idea until they received more information.

This led to a public war of words between La Liga chief Javier Tebas and RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

After receiving a more detailed analysis of the idea, the AFE aligned themselves with the RFEF, highlighting potential breaches of the collective agreement between the AFE and La Liga.

“Also, the AFE points out that at the moment the necessary authorisations required to play said game in the USA have not been given,” the AFE said in a statement.