Spain's soccer player Xabi Alonso arrives to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has suspended a tax fraud trial against retired soccer player Xabi Alonso, a court magistrate said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors were seeking a five-year sentence and a 4 million euro ($4.5 million) fine for the former Real Madrid player who appeared in court personally.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)