ANKARA (Reuters) - Czech soccer player Josef Sural from Turkey’s top tier Aytemiz Alanyaspor was killed after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from an away match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter.