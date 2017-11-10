FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Marseille's Evra banned from European competition, leaving club
November 10, 2017 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer: Marseille's Evra banned from European competition, leaving club

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Olympique Marseille full-back Patrice Evra has been banned from European club football for the rest of the season, UEFA said on Friday, and is leaving the French Ligue 1 club by mutual consent as his career looks to set to come to an ignominious end.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Playoffs- NK Domzale v Olympique Marseille - Lubljana, Slovenia - August 17, 2017 Marseille's Patrice Evra in action REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/File Photo

The former France international was sent off on before kick-off in Marseille’s Nov. 2 Europa League match at Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes, where he had been named as a substitute, after appearing to aim a kick at a fan at pitchside during the warm-up.

The 36-year-old has been suspended from all UEFA club competition matches until June 30.

In a statement on their website ( www.om.net ), Marseille said he was leaving the club.

“He has done something irreparable by reacting to shameful provocations from a few individuals,” the statement read.

Evra, who started his professional career in 1998, played for Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus and Marseille, winning five English Premier League and two Italian Serie A titles as well as one Champions League title with Manchester United in 2008.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
