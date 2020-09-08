Factbox on Ronaldo's Portugal career

(Reuters) - Factbox on the Portugal career of Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored his 100th and 101st international goals on Tuesday:

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 3 - Sweden v Portugal - Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden September 8, 2020 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

- Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003.

- Selected for Portugal’s squad at Euro 2004, which the country hosted. He scores his first international goal in their opening game, a 2-1 defeat to Greece. Helps Portugal to the final, scoring again in the semi-final against the Netherlands, before they lose to the Greeks.

- Makes his World Cup debut at the 2006 finals in Germany. Scores in the 2-0 win over Iran and helps Portugal reach the semi-finals where they lose to France.

-Helps Portugal reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2008, scoring in the 3-1 win over the Czech Republic.

- Portugal are eliminated from the 2010 World Cup by Spain in the last 16 and Ronaldo spits at a television cameraman as he walks off the pitch. Finishes with one goal, in the 7-0 win over North Korea.

- Helps Portugal to the Euro 2012 semi-finals, where they are again knocked out by Spain, this time on penalties. Ronaldo is listed as the last of the five penalty-takers but does not get to take his kick as Portugal have already lost by then. Finishes the tournament with three goals.

-Scores a hat-trick in a World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden that gives Portugal a 3-2 win that takes them to the following year’s finals in Brazil.

- In March 2014 overtakes Pauleta’s tally of 47 goals to become Portugal’s record scorer.

- Ronaldo arrives at the World Cup on the back of a knee injury and looks off-colour. Portugal lose their opening game 4-0 to Germany and go out in the group stage. He scores once, in the 2-1 win over Ghana.

- Helps Portugal to win Euro 2016, their first major trophy. After missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw against Austria, Ronaldo scores twice as they draw 3-3 with Hungary to squeeze into the knockout stage. He also scores in the semi-final win over Wales.

He has to go off injured after 25 minutes of the final against France after tackle by Dimitri Payet and spends extra time on the touch-line galvanising his team mates as they win 1-0.

- Scores 15 goals in 2018 World Cup qualifiers as Portugal top their group.

- Scores a hat-trick in their opening 2018 World Cup game against Spain, including an 88th-minute free kick to draw 3-3, and becomes the fourth player to score in four World Cups. Nets his 85th international goal against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time top international goalscorer but misses a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Iran. Portugal lose to Uruguay in the last 16.

- Scores a hat-trick against Switzerland as he helps Portugal win another trophy, the inaugural Nations League, in 2019.

-Scores four goals in a 5-1 Euro qualifying win away to Lithuania in October 2019. Scores three more, his ninth international hat-trick, in the return match one month later and takes his Portugal tally to 99 with a late goal in the 2-0 win in Luxembourg which books Portugal’s place at Euro 2020.

-Scores twice in a 2-0 win away to Sweden in the Nations League group stage to become only the second male player to score over 100 international goals after Iran’s Ali Daei (109).