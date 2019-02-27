FC Cincinnati name Waston first-ever captain

FILE PHOTO: Aug 18, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston (4) celebrates his goal against New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles (not pictured) during the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Three days before making their MLS debut, FC Cincinnati named defender Kendall Waston as the club’s first-ever captain on Wednesday.

Waston, 31, served as captain of the Vancouver Whitecaps during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before being acquired by Cincinnati in December.

“It’s a huge honor for me to be the team captain,” Waston said in a team statement. “It’s a big responsibility. I know everything that surrounds it. We have big expectations, but the good thing here is that everybody is fighting for the same goal. We want to lift up MLS Cup. It’s not going to be easy, but with the work of every individual, everything can be possible.”

Waston joined MLS when he signed with the Whitecaps in 2014. In 115 appearances, he registered 14 goals and four assists and twice made the MLS Best XI (2015, 2017).

“Kendall is an exemplary leader for our team both on and off the pitch,” head coach Alan Koch said. “When building our roster, we placed a strong emphasis on not only adding quality players, but also somebody who could inspire the players around him. Kendall is someone who is very deserving of the honor of the club’s first-ever MLS captain.”

The Costa Rican international will lead FC Cincinnati onto the pitch for the first time Saturday against the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

