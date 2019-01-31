Acosta leaves D.C. United to stand-in for Neymar

D.C. United’s Luciano Acosta is headed to Paris Saint-Germain to help replace injured Neymar, according to ESPN.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 19, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against New England Revolution in the first half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Neymar is expected to miss more than two months of action due to a second injury to his right foot in as many years. That led PSG coach Thomas Tuchel to request additional offensive firepower, and PSG moved quickly to add Acosta before FIFA’s transfer window closes Thursday night.

PSG made a “lucrative offer” to D.C. United on Wednesday night believed to be in the $10 million range, according to The Washington Post, which reported that Manchester City and another Premier League club also entered the bidding.

D.C. United had previously turned down a $7.5 million offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal, which added 2015 MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco from Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Acosta, 24, left D.C. United’s training camp and was expected to arrive in Paris on Thursday to take his medical evaluation before officially joining his new club. It transfer fee is expected to set a record for D.C. United.

The South American international began his career with Boca Juniors and was part of the MLS best XI last year after scoring 10 goals and recording 17 assists in 32 games. His assists ranked second in MLS and Acosta teamed well with designated player Wayne Rooney.

Acosta is 5-feet-2 and weighs around 128 pounds, but ESPN reported that Tuchel gave his blessing to the addition of the diminutive Argentinian.

His current deal earns him $652,000 in guaranteed money, but Acosta’s contract expires after the 2019 season and his agent had been in D.C. trying to negotiate a long-term contract. However, the club did not want to lose Acosta with no compensation after the upcoming season should the sides have failed to agree on a new deal.

In addition to the transfers of Acosta and Giovinco, Newcastle purchased attacker Miguel Almiron from Atlanta on Wednesday for more than $20 million. Newcastle also inquired about Acosta, according to The Post.

—Field Level Media