Ibrahimovic staying with Galaxy in 2019

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) celebrates a goal during the first half against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will remain with the LA Galaxy for the 2019 season, the 37-year-old striker indicated with a Twitter post on Monday.

Ibrahimovic tweeted a video with various clips of media reports and speculation linking him to other clubs before showing him in the Galaxy locker room. The video was pair with the caption, “MLZ (sic) Im not done with you yet.”

Multiple reports later Monday confirmed that Ibrahimovic will be staying. The Associated Press reports Ibrahimovic, who made $1.5 million last season, signed a new deal giving him a raise and making him a designated player.

Various reports had linked Ibrahimovic to a possible return to AC Milan, for whom he played from 2010-12, but Milan sporting director Leonardo told reporters last week that the Swedish star was returning to the Galaxy after the team met Ibrahimovic’s requests.

Ibrahimovic was an immediate star for the Galaxy in his first MLS season. He scored 22 goals — second in MLS — and added 10 assists in 27 matches and was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year. He also had the 2018 Goal of the Year — a 40-yard strike for his first MLS goal, moments after first taking the field — and was the only player to have two nominations for the award.

Los Angeles technical director Jovan Kirovski emphasized recently that keeping Ibrahimovic around was a priority.

“We want him to be happy in our team and we are working to ensure that he can continue playing for the Galaxy,” Kirovski said. “... He’s a special player, unique for us. To score so many goals and provide so many assists at his age, after the (knee) injury at Manchester United, is incredible. There are many excellent players, but no one is like him.”

—Field Level Media