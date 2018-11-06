Galaxy part ways with VP of soccer operations

The Los Angeles Galaxy announced Tuesday the organization has parted ways with vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas.

Vagenas was part of two MLS Cup champions as a player for the Galaxy, and was named the team’s general manager in 2016. However, the team posted the worst record in franchise history at 8-18-8 in 2017.

Vagenas was moved into the role of VP of soccer operations and director of the LA Galaxy Academy, with coach Sigi Schmid taking over personnel decisions.

The new structure did not provide the significant improvement hoped for during the 2018 season. The Galaxy “collectively decided” to part ways with Schmid in September with six games remaining, and went on to fall a point shy of qualifying for this year’s playoffs with a record of 13-12-9.

“The club has made the decision to part ways with Pete Vagenas,” Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. “After the last two seasons, we felt this move was in the best interest of the LA Galaxy going forward. Our search for a leader of our soccer operations department and a head coach remains ongoing. We’d like to thank Pete for all of his contributions to the LA Galaxy as a player and as a member of our soccer operations group.”

