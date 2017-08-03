Real Madrid edge All-Stars to salvage disappointing tour

Aug 2, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (4) runs into MLS All-Star Team and Orlando City SC midfielder Kaka (10) during the 2017 MLS All Star Game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Real Madrid ended a frustrating pre-season tour of the U.S. on a winning note as the Champions League winners beat a Major League Soccer All-Stars side 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Chicago on Wednesday.

The Spanish champions took control of the shootout after the MLS side missed their first two spot kicks, with Real keeper Luca Zidane saving Dom Dwyer's effort before Giovani Dos Santos rattled the bar.

Mateo Kovacic calmly slotted home his effort to put Madrid on the brink of victory before left back Marcelo sealed the contest by burying his penalty into the left corner past substitute goalie Stefan Frei in front of 61,000 spectators.

Real Madrid had lost to Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona in their first three games of the tour and without FIFA player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo, found it difficult to find a way past starting goalkeeper Tim Howard.

The visitors finally broke through on the hour mark when 20-year-old prospect Borja Mayoral's deflected blast nestled into the right corner but Dwyer pounced on a rebound to equalise with three minutes remaining, sending the contest into a shootout.

"It was important to go back with the sensation of having won, but of course now we're going to look forward to the UEFA Super Cup which is an important game coming up," Mayoral said after being awarded the game's Most Valuable Player trophy.

Real Madrid will face Europa League winners Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug 8 in Macedonia.