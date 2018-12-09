Atlanta United win MLS Cup beating Portland Timbers in final

Dec 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Portland Timbers in the 2018 MLS Cup championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Atlanta United FC capped off a spectacular rise when they won the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup final on Saturday, beating Portland Timbers 2-0 in front of 73,019 festive fans.

In just their second year in the league, Atlanta dominated the Timbers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scoring a goal in each half.

MLS’ most valuable player Josef Martinez settled Atlanta’s nerves by scoring in the 39th minute, his 35th goal of the season.

The Venezuela striker also had an assist in the second goal early in the second half, flicking on a glancing header to full back Franco Escobar, who ghosted in at the far post to score from point-blank range.

The victory provided a perfect send-off for Atlanta coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who is leaving to take charge, according to multiple media reports, of the Mexico national team.