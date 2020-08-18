Fire sign M Herbers to new contract

FILE PHOTO: Jul 23, 2020; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Chicago Fire midfielder Fabian Herbers (21) dribbles the ball towards Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal (51) during the second half at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Fabian Herbers signed a contract that will keep him with the club through at least the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by Chicago, however the club also announced that it has an option on Herbers for the 2024 campaign.

“Fabian is a talented player who always works very hard for the team,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “His work rate, professional attitude and strong mentality are many of the traits that we look for in a player. He has fully earned this new contract, and we look forward to seeing his contributions to the team in 2020 and beyond.”

Herbers, who joined Chicago on Dec. 9, 2018, has yet to record a goal or an assist in five games (four starts) this season.

Herbers, 27, has collected seven goals and 10 assists in 75 career MLS matches with the Philadelphia Union and Fire. He was selected sixth overall by the Union in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.

—Field Level Media