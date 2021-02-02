Rapids sign GK William Yarbrough to three-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Sep 5, 2020; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski (8) scores a penalty kick goal against Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (50) during the second half at Avaya Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rapids signed goalkeeper William Yarbrough to a three-year contract with a club option for 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

Yarbrough, 31, was with the Rapids on loan last season from Club Leon from Liga MX. He went 6-4-4 with a 1.43 goals-against average and four shutouts in 14 regular-season games.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Will back to the club,” Colorado general manager Padraig Smith said in a news release. “Will is a proven winner and his leadership within the locker room was invaluable as we navigated an unprecedented season last year.

“Bringing him back on a permanent basis was one of our top priorities this offseason and reinforces what we believe to be one of the best goalkeeping groups in the league.”

Yarbrough spent eight seasons with Liga MX and recorded 48 shutouts in 193 appearances and was part of two Liga MX title squads.

Yarbrough also has made three career appearances for the U.S. men’s national team. He was born in Mexico to American parents.