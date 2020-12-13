Columbus' Zelarayan named MLS Cup MVP

Dec 12, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew SC midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) celebrates his goal against Seattle Sounders FC during the 1st half of the 2020 MLS Cup at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on December 12, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY NETWORK

(Reuters) - Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was named the 2020 MLS Cup’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) after scoring twice and providing an assist as his side thumped defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday.

The Argentine playmaker, who arrived from Tigres in the offseason in a deal worth a reported $7 million, opened the scoring in the 25th minute when he fired a low-volley past Seattle keeper Stefan Frei.

The 28-year-old turned provider for the second goal, finding Derrick Etienne Jr. in space, with the Haitian winger unleashing a curling effort past Frei into the far corner.

Zelarayan netted his second in the 82nd minute after neat wing play from Luis Diaz to become the second player in MLS Cup history to be involved in three goals in a final after the Crew’s Guillermo Barros Schelotto in 2008.

Zelarayan is the third Argentine to win the award after Schelotto in 2008 and Portland Timbers’ Diego Valeri in 2015.