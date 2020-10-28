Crew D Williams suspended four games

FILE PHOTO: Oct 3, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; Columbus Crew defender Josh Williams (3) in action during the game between FC Dallas and the Columbus Crew at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer suspended Columbus Crew defender Josh Williams for four games Wednesday for a violation of league rules.

Williams, who has already served two games of the suspension, will sit out Wednesday night’s game at D.C. United and Sunday’s home match against the Philadelphia Union.

An MLS press release did not divulge the specific violation and the team declined to comment on the suspension to the Columbus Dispatch.

According to the newspaper, a search of public court records turned up only a speeding ticket that Williams paid in full on Oct. 3. He was cited for driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Williams, 32, has appeared in 11 games (10 starts) and has one assist this season. He has nine goals and six assists in 173 career games with the Crew (2010-14, 2017-20), Toronto FC (2015-16) and New York City FC (2015).

